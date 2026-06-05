Mumbai Rains Today: Warm Day, Thunderstorms Likely; BMC Warns Of 24 High Tide Spells This Monsoon

Mumbai is likely to see a very warm day on Friday, June 5, with partial sunshine and a brief morning shower or two, followed by thunderstorms in parts of the city and surrounding areas by the afternoon, according to AccuWeather. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius.

The weather is likely to remain uncomfortable through the night as well, with mostly cloudy skies and very warm conditions. A thunderstorm may occur in some areas during the evening, followed by light rain late at night. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast for the second week of June, conditions are likely to become favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra between June 11 and 17.

ALSO READ: IMD Warns Of 'Heavy Rainfall' In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu After Monsoon Hits Kerala; Check Forecast

Maharashtra Weather

The IMD has forecasted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. The rainfall activity is likely over Konkan and Goa and Marathwada from June 5 to 7, and over Madhya Maharashtra from June 5 to 8.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan and Goa from June 5 to 10, while Madhya Maharashtra may see heavy showers on June 5 and again from June 7 to 10, the IMD said.

Mumbai To Witness 24 High Tides This Monsoon

Meanwhile, Mumbai will witness 24 high tides above 4.5 metres during this year's monsoon season, including a six-day spell from June 14 to 19, civic officials said on Thursday, according to PTI.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the 24 high tide periods include six each in June and July, five in August and seven in September. "The first spell of high tides will occur from June 14 to 19, with wave heights ranging from 4.64 metres to 4.87 metres. The highest tide of the season is expected on July 16, when waves are forecast to reach 4.89 metres," the release said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Waterlogging, Massive Traffic Snarls Reported As Heavy Rains Lash City; Andheri Subway Closed

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