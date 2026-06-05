WBJEE JELET 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Hall Ticket

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEE) is set to issue the admission card for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2026 today, June 5, 2026. The JELET is a state-level assessment conducted for entry into the second year of engineering and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal.

As per the official website, the JELET 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled for June 13, 2026, while the online application procedure began on March 19, 2026, via the board's official site.

The Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test aims to grant qualified candidates' direct entry into the second year or third semester of undergraduate programmes such as BTech, BE, and BPharm offered by universities and colleges throughout the state. This examination mainly serves students who have successfully completed a diploma in engineering or technology or hold a B.Sc degree and aspire to obtain a comprehensive bachelor's degree in engineering or pharmacy.

WBJEE JELET 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link

The direct link to access the admit card will be made available here once the link is activated -> Direct Link

WBJEE JELET Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'JELET' under the 'Examinations' tab.

Step 3: Choose the option to download the admit card.

Step 4: Input your application ID, password, and verification code.

Step 5: Hit Submit to view your admit card.

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for your exam day use.

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WBJEE JELET Admit Card 2026: Documents Required for Exam Day

For JELET-2026, aspirants must carry a printed copy of their admit card, along with a colour photograph matching the one uploaded during the online application process. In addition, they are required to bring an original photo identity proof, which may be any one of the following: Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, Class 10 admit card, or a valid school ID card. Without these documents, candidates may be denied entry to the exam hall.

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