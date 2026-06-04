'Sorry Mom, Dad': Did NEET Aspirant End Life Due To Paper Leak, Exam Cancellation?

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Nagpur around 14 days ago, with her family alleging that a note indicate that exam-related stress, paper leak controversies and the subsequent cancellation of the test pushed her into extreme distress, according to reports.

According to the family, the purported suicide note was found tucked inside one of her books after they returned to their native village in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district for her last rites. In the note, the student reportedly expressed anxiety over the uncertainty of a re-examination and her inability to replicate her earlier performance.

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“I had high hopes of scoring good marks in the NEET exam, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform just as well if I have to take the paper again. I'm sorry, Mom and Dad. I've ruined everything,” the note stated, as claimed by the family.

The father of the deceased, who works as a cook in Nagpur, said his daughter was academically strong and deeply aspired to become a doctor. He added that the family had taken loans worth several lakhs to support her coaching and educational expenses despite financial hardship.

He further alleged that she was initially confident after the exam but became deeply distressed following reports of paper leaks and cancellation. “My 20 years of hard work went in vain because the government failed to conduct the exam properly,” he said, adding that he is now considering discontinuing his younger son's education to avoid similar trauma, according to Hindustan Times.

Relatives said the student had slipped into depression after the exam cancellation, though they did not fully understand the severity of her condition at the time. Political leaders, including Youth Congress president Yaah Ghanghoria, also visited the grieving family and extended support, while blaming systemic failures for the tragic loss.

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