Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Venezuela's Delcy Rodrguez Meets Modi, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Partnership

India and Venezuela reaffirm commitment to deeper partnership, with energy cooperation high on the agenda.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Venezuela's Delcy Rodrguez Meets Modi, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Partnership
Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez signs the visitor's book after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday.
PTI Photo/Salman Ali

Opening a fresh bilateral chapter between India and Venezuela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors, including energy, trade, investment, healthcare and automobiles.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South."

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Signs MoU Worth Rs 18,600 Crore With Larsen & Toubro For Three Projects

The discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South and deepening the India-Venezuela partnership. The meeting comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to diversify its energy imports amid disruptions in global oil supplies. 

Energy cooperation figured prominently in the talks, with India increasing its purchases of Venezuelan crude in recent months.  Venezuela has emerged as an important supplier as India looks to secure stable energy sources and reduce its dependence on traditional suppliers affected by geopolitical tensions.

Rodríguez, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a five-day visit, is leading a high-level delegation aimed at expanding engagement across multiple sectors. 

Besides energy, the two sides discussed opportunities for greater collaboration in investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation and renewable energy.

India was once among the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude, importing over 400,000 barrels per day before purchases were halted due to international sanctions and compliance concerns. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Visit Surat And Daman On June 5: What's On Agenda?

With oil imports from Venezuela resuming, Indian refiners have significantly increased sourcing from the South American nation in recent weeks.

The leaders underscored the importance of maintaining close cooperation and agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties through sustained engagement and economic partnership.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Listing To Leave: Mega MNC IPOs Are Stripping Cash Instead of Funding Indian Expansion, Data Shows

Listing To Leave: Mega MNC IPOs Are Stripping Cash Instead of Funding Indian Expansion, Data Shows

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source