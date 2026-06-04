PM Modi To Visit Surat And Daman On June 5: What's On Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Daman on June 5, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for a series of major development projects worth more than Rs 22,600 crore.

PM Modi will begin his visit in Hazira, Surat, where he will review key industrial and infrastructure projects before launching development initiatives worth around Rs 18,800 crore.

Major highlights include the dedication of Packages VI and VII of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, foundation stones for NH-56 expansion projects, and the inauguration of a modern 200-bed ESIC Hospital in Surat.

These projects aim to strengthen connectivity, healthcare services, and economic growth across Gujarat, while improving access to tribal regions and the Statue of Unity.

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Additionally, the itinerary highlights significant environmental and industrial infrastructure boosts, including advanced effluent disposal and treatment systems at both the Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) and the Sarigam Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) hub. The Prime Minister will also unveil essential layout utilities to support operations at the Jambusar Bulk Drug Park.

In the evening, PM Modi will travel to Daman, where he will inaugurate the New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport and dedicate NAMO Hospital.

He will also launch and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 2,970 crore across sectors such as healthcare, aviation, tourism, infrastructure, and public welfare.

Key projects include the proposed Iconic Bridge, Daman Convention Centre, and NIFT Campus, which are expected to boost tourism, attract investments, and generate employment opportunities.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four projects worth around Rs 885 crore in Lakshadweep. These include the development of modern port facilities and multipurpose jetties at Kalpeni and Kadmat islands.

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