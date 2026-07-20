Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead At Police Headquarters

Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar was found dead, allegedly due to suicide at police headquarters in Agartala, NDTV reported on Monday, July 20.

He assumed the charge of Director General of Police, Tripura on May 17, 2025. Prior to this, he was appointed and posted as Director General of Police (intelligence) with additional charge of Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order ) w.e.f. 1st January 2024.

Dhankar belongs to 1994 Batch of Indian Police Service. He is holds a post graduate in Food Technology from CFTRI, Mysore and Masters Degree in Police Management from Osmania University and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Crimes from NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, according to official website of Tripura Police.

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He was posted in Tripura from 1995 to 2003. He served as SDPO, Longtharai Valley and District SP of undivided West and South Tripura Districts, apart from serving as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch and AIGP.

From 2003 to 2004, Dhankar served in UN Mission in Kosovo. During 2005 to 2013, he was on central deputation and served as SP and DIG in CBI. On return from central deputation, he served as IGP (Law & Order) Tripura from 2013 to 2016. From 2016 to 2023, he again went on central deputation and served as IG, Research and Correctional Administration, BPR&D and IG (Pers) in CISF, besides Joint Director and Additional Director in CBI. He has also served as Chairman of SIT (1984 Anti-Sikh Riots) under Ministry of Home Affairs.

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