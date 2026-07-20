Another Life Lost In Mumbai: 65-Year-Old Killed After BEST Bus Hits Divider On Sion-Panvel Highway

A 65-year-old man died and two others were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a road divider on the Sion-Panvel Highway in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Monday morning, PTI reported.

According to the Mumbai Police, the accident occurred opposite a hospital on the highway, when the BEST bus allegedly lost control and rammed into the central divider. The impact of the crash fatally injured the old pedestrian. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The bus driver and conductor also sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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X user Jayprrakash Singh stated that the deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Rawsaheb Pandey. He was standing near the road divider at the time of the accident.

The injured include bus driver Banwari Shriram Prasad Sharma (51 years old) and bus conductor Vaibhav Waghmare (41 years old). Both have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the causes of the accident.

Following the accident, police and emergency response teams reached the spot, removed the damaged bus and worked to restore traffic movement on the Sion-Panvel highway, which witnessed congestion after the crash, the Free Press Journal reported.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also issued an advisory informing commuters about slow-moving traffic near the accident site and urged motorists to exercise caution while passing through the affected stretch.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether mechanical failure or driver error led to the bus crashing into the divider.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety in Mumbai, coming just weeks after another fatal BEST bus accident renewing concerns over the operation of public transport buses in the city.

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