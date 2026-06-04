Tirupati Laddu Sales Breaks Record, Sales Hit Record High Of Rs 1.2 Crore In May

The famous Tirupati laddu, served by the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, has clocked its highest monthly sales in May, selling over 1.2 crore laddus. Tirupati laddu sales in May 2026 eclipsed the past records of 1.01 crore and 1.1 crore in the same month in 2024 and 2025 respectively, said an official press release from TTD on Wednesday.

"Sacred Srivari (deity) laddu sales hit an all-time high in May... record-breaking sales figures during this May stood at 1,21,35,528 laddus (12.13 million) when compared to 1.01 crore in 2024 and 1.1 crore in 2025 for the same month, which clearly depicts a substantial year-on-year increase," it said.

To meet the ever increasing demand, the temple body has substantially enhanced laddu production, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted supply to devotees by adopting state-of-the art equipment to enhance quality as well as transparency.

To prepare over four lakh laddus a day, TTD uses 68 tonnes of raw materials, which include 32 tonnes of sugar, gram flour (16 tonnes), ghee (16 tonnes), cashew nuts (3.5 tonnes), raisins (two tonnes), cardamom (400 kg) and sugar candy (800 kg), said the release.

Likewise, to prepare one laddu, up to 170 grams of raw materials are used, encompassing 78 grams of sugar, Bengal gram dal (39 grams), ghee (36 grams), cashews (seven grams), raisins (three grams) and other ingredients.

TTD employs AI-based colour-sorting machines installed in the Srivari Potu (kitchen) to identify and remove impurities from raw materials for preparing the laddus, which received a Geographical Indication (GI) from the central government.

TTD also holds a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license to prepare the laddu and distribute it, it said.

All the ingredients undergo laboratory testing before being approved for usage in state-of-the art kitchen machinery to make the laddus adhering to 'Dittam' standards.

The temple body follows 'Dittam' standards approved by TTD in 1950-51, which prescribe a list of ingredients and their exact proportions to be used in preparing the laddus in the Potu.

Potu is the sacred and highly revered main kitchen of the Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, where the famous Srivari laddu and other holy offerings (Naivedyam) are prepared every day.

Currently, the temple body operates 56 laddu counters round the clock in three shifts to sell the sacred sweet and has also set up digital payment-enabled kiosks for additional laddu purchases.

Every devotee is provided one free laddu (regular) with darshan (visit to the deity) while TTD maintains a buffer stock of up to 10 lakh laddus during peak days, especially during summer vacation, Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam, Radhasapthami and other important occasions.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.