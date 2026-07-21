Paytm Gets Fresh Target Price Hikes After Q1 Beat — Here's What Brokerages See As Next Growth Trigger

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, has received fresh target price upgrades from global brokerages Goldman Sachs and Citi after delivering a stronger-than-expected June-quarter performance, with both firms citing improving profitability, accelerating payments growth and expanding financial services as key growth drivers.

Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore for the June quarter, ahead of Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 188 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 2,448 crore, beating the consensus estimate of Rs 2,375 crore, while EBITDA came in at Rs 203 crore, well above the expected Rs 178 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 8%, compared with Street expectations of 7.88%.

Sequentially, net profit increased 20% from Rs 184 crore, revenue rose 8% from Rs 2,264 crore, while EBITDA surged 54% from Rs 132 crore, lifting the margin to 8% from 6% in the previous quarter. The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA, driven by faster merchant GMV growth and strong momentum in its payments and financial services businesses.

Paytm Q1 Results - Cons, QoQ

Net profit up 20% at Rs 220 crore vs Rs 184 crore

Revenue up 8% at Rs 2,448 crore vs Rs 2,264 crore

EBITDA up 54% at Rs 203 crore vs Rs 132 crore

EBITDA margin at 8% vs 6%

Following the earnings, Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,430. The brokerage said the strong quarter warranted earnings upgrades, with growth being driven by market share gains across both offline and online payments. It also highlighted sustained traction in merchant loan distribution and said Paytm's application for a wallet licence could create an additional revenue stream. Goldman expects the company's EBITDA margin to double from Q1 levels by FY28.

Citi also reiterated its 'Buy' rating and increased its target price to Rs 1,560 from Rs 1,425. The brokerage said EBITDA momentum was supported by robust financial services growth and lower cloud infrastructure costs. It noted that payment GMV growth accelerated during the quarter, with both merchant and consumer businesses contributing to faster growth and stronger operating leverage.

Citi added that there could be further upside to earnings—both in terms of quality and quantum—if the government eventually introduces a merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions, a long-debated proposal that could materially improve monetisation for payment companies.

ALSO READ: Paytm Q1 Results: Profit Clocked For 5th Straight Quarter, Revenue Nears Rs 2,500 Crore

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