RGPV Diploma Result 2026 Declared: How To Check Results For Engineering And Pharmacy

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) Diploma Wing has announced the results for two-year, three-year, and four-year diploma courses following the examinations conducted in December 2025. The RGPV Diploma Result 2026 is now available online at the official site - rgpvdiploma.in.

All candidates who took part in the diploma engineering and pharmacy assessments can view and download their results from the official website.

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To Check and download Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Diploma results 2026, follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Navigate to the university's official website - rgpvdiploma.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Students' Section and select ‘Result'

Step 3: Choose your course and click on it

Step 4: Input your enrollment number, select your semester, complete the captcha, and click on ‘View Result'

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF for later reference

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Re-evaluation dates

After announcement of results, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya has also activated the re-evaluation portal. Any students who feel dissatisfied with their results may submit a request for re-evaluation by April 15, 2026.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), more formally known as the State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a public university located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The institution is acknowledged by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Founded in 1998 through the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.

The University currently provides a variety of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, dual, and doctoral programs in disciplines such as engineering, technology, pharmacy, management, architecture, design, as well as applied sciences.

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