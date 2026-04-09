Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: KSEAB Declares Result At karresults.nic.in. Here's How To Check

The Karnataka state board on Thursday announced the KSEAB 2nd PUC exam results. The Karnataka board, along with the results announcement, revealed the list of Karnataka 2nd PUC high scorers during a press briefing.

The Karnataka PUC high scorers list 2026 was published by the Karnataka Board for arts, commerce, and science streams on their official website, karresults.nic.in.

Steps to check & download results

Step 1: Access the official Karnataka board portal – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, click on the ‘PUC II Result 2026' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and choose the appropriate stream – science, commerce, or arts

Step 4: Hit the submit button

Step 5: Review and download your results for future reference.

Minimum passing marks

The KSEAB has lowered the minimum passing threshold from 35% to 30% this year, providing comfort to numerous students. Those who feel their scores are unsatisfactory will have the chance to request a review once the application period commences.

Students are encouraged to remain informed through official statements and frequently check trustworthy sources for the most recent updates on compartment examinations and subsequent procedures.

ALSO READ: KSEAB Results 2026: Karnataka State Board To Announce 2nd PUC Exam Results On April 9

Press conference at 6 PM

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 has been made available online at 3 PM, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will formally disclose significant information later in the day. The passing rate, along with other vital statistics, will be announced during a press briefing set for 6 PM in Bengaluru.

Around 7.10 lakh students participated in the examination, including 2,92,645 from the Science stream, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from the Arts. The exams were held from February 28 to March 17, 2026.

Last year's total passing percentage

In the previous year, the pass percentage for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam was 73.4%. Once the results are published, the Karnataka 2nd PUC high scorers list will also be accessible, categorised by stream.

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