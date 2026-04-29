West Bengal Elections Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch As Voting Ends On April 29

With the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 scheduled for Wednesday, all eyes are now on the exit polls that will follow — offering the first data-driven glimpse into whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will retain power or face a serious challenge from the BJP across all 294 assembly seats.

What Is An Exit Poll?

An exit poll is a survey conducted with voters immediately after they have cast their ballots. Exit polls capture actual voting behaviour on the day itself. During these exercises, a selection of voters are asked which candidate or political party they voted for, and why. Age, gender, background and other political information are also gathered.

Such exercises are typically conducted by private companies or media outlets, rather than the government. The results of the exit polls are not the official results. The results of the elections might vary.

How Is It Calculated?

Exit polls rely on random sampling — surveyors station themselves outside polling booths and interview a cross-section of voters as they exit. The data is then weighted by factors such as geography, caste, gender, and past voting patterns to arrive at seat and vote-share projections.

The larger and more representative the sample, the more reliable the projection — though as past elections have shown, exit polls can and do diverge significantly from actual results.

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When Will Exit Polls Be Released?

Legislative Assembly elections are being held in West Bengal on April 23 and April 29, 2026. The Election Commission of India's ban on exit polls will be in effect till 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The ECI clarified that exit polls can only be published after 30 minutes of the final phase of voting ends.

The ban is enforced under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits conducting or publishing exit polls during the notified period. Violators may face up to two years of imprisonment or fines. Voting will close at 6 p.m., and the media is likely to start telecasting exit polls from 7 p.m. onwards.

Where To Watch Exit Polls?

Exit poll results will be broadcasted live across major news channels and digital platforms on the evening of April 29. Viewers can tune into NDTV Profit for live coverage, analysis and seat projections as data comes in from across the state. Live updates will also be available on the digital platform and website of NDTV Profit.

When Will Results Be Announced?

The votes will be counted and the results declared on May 4. The first phase on April 23 recorded a voter turnout of 91.4% — the highest ever in the state — against an overall turnout of 82.3% in the 2021 elections.

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