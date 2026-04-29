Kerala Exit Polls 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Key Details

Kerala exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections are expected after 6:30 p.m. on April 29, once voting ends in West Bengal. The first projections could indicate whether the Left Democratic Front can secure another term or if the United Democratic Front regains power.

The state voted in a single phase on April 9 across 140 constituencies, with 883 candidates in the fray. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is between the Left Democratic Front, led by the CPM, and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is also contesting, though the battle in Kerala is largely seen as a fight between the LDF and UDF.

Two-Front Test

The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is seeking a third term and has focused on governance and welfare delivery. Its 2021 win was notable because it broke Kerala's long-standing pattern of alternating power between the CPM and Congress.

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Both major fronts have expressed confidence of victory, making the exit polls a closely watched indicator ahead of counting day.

Poll Ban Ends

Voter turnout reached 79.63% after postal ballots were included, according to Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. He said the figure remains provisional because service votes are yet to be added.

The Election Commission imposed restrictions on publishing exit polls during the election period. The ban runs from 7 a.m. on April 9 until 6:30 p.m. on April 29, after the final phase of polling concludes.

Exit polls are based on interviews with voters after they leave polling stations, along with wider voter data analysis. These surveys can indicate trends but may differ from the final result.

Counting Day

Viewers can follow Kerala exit poll coverage on NDTV Profit's channel, website and social media platforms.

The Kerala Assembly election result will be announced on May 4. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m., with trends expected through the day and the final outcome likely later.

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