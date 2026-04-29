West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: When Axis My India, Today's Chanakya Will Release Predictions

With campaigning complete and the final phase of polling scheduled for April 29, focus has shifted to the West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 release timings. The first projections will be published only after the Election Commission's restriction ends at 6:30 pm.

Voters, political parties and markets are tracking when leading pollsters such as Axis My India and Today's Chanakya Analysis will publish their findings. The release schedules differ, with one expected on polling day and the other a day later.

The Election Commission of India barred the conduct and publication of exit polls from 7:00 am on April 9 until 6:30 pm on April 29. The rule covers television, radio and digital platforms during the polling period.

Release Clock

Axis My India, led by Pradeep Gupta, is expected to publish its projections shortly after 6:30 pm on April 29, once the legally mandated window closes.

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Today's Chanakya Analysis said it will release state-wise predictions on April 30. Its schedule begins with Assam at 5:30 pm, followed by Kerala at 5:45 pm, Tamil Nadu at 6:00 pm and West Bengal at 6:30 pm.

Why It Matters

Exit polls often shape expectations around likely outcomes before official counting begins. They are closely watched by parties, analysts and investors for early signals on voter trends.

The staggered release timings also mean audiences may compare different forecasts over two days instead of receiving all projections at once.

What Next

Attention will now turn to how closely the projections match the final results once votes are counted. Until then, all eyes remain on the first numbers due after 6:30 pm on April 29.

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