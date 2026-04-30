West Bengal Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch Live Streaming Of Poll Outcome?

The West Bengal Assembly Election results will be out alongside the verdict of three other states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam — and union territory Puducherry on May 4.

West Bengal, in particular, has been the site of a heated battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Elections were held for 294 seats in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The state, a bastion of the Trinamool Congress for the past 15 years, recorded 92.47% voting across two phases, the highest since Independence.

West Bengal 2026 Election: What Exit Polls Say

Exit polls have differed dramatically when it comes to the 2026 polls in West Bengal. Janmat and Peoples Pulse have claimed that the TMC will return for a fourth term with an estimated 195-205 seats, while the BJP will get just 80-90 seats.

The JVC has, however, given the BJP a slim lead at 138-159 seats. Matrixe and P-Marq project a range of 118-140 for the TMC. These are poll projections and the actual results may vary. But the difference in numbers reflects an uncertainty on the ground over who will win the contest.

Most agencies have called the polls a two-way contest between the TMC and the BJP, with the Left and the Congress parties being reduced to near irrelevance.

ALSO READ: Exit Polls Breakdown: What Trends Reveal in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala And Puducherry

Who Can Be The New CM Of West Bengal?

If the TMC wins, Mamata Banerjee is set to assume office once again as the chief minister. On the other hand, if the BJP manages to gain a majority in the state, Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, is widely being seen as a frontrunner for the post.

Adhikari, who ran against Mamata Banerjee in 2021, once again locked horns with the TMC supremo in Bhabanipur this time. The BJP leader, who also contested from Nandigram, remains the most prominent face of the party in the state.

A party needs 148 seats to form a government in West Bengal. In 2021, the TMC won 215 seats, while the BJP gained 77. The Congress and CPI(M) failed to make their mark in terms of seats.

West Bengal Election 2026: When And Where To Watch Outcome Live?

For all the live updates, follow our coverage live on NDTV Profit TV channel. We will also be live on YouTube and social media platforms such as Instagram, X and Facebook. Viewers interested in the poll results can also visit the website of the Election Commission of India for verified results.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Poll Of Exit Polls: Winds Of Change? BJP Holds Wafer-Thin Edge With 142-Seat Projection

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