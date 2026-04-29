West Bengal Poll Of Exit Polls: Winds Of Change? BJP Holds Wafer-Thin Edge With 142-Seat Projection

The electoral battle in West Bengal appears to be heading towards a nail-biting finish, with the NDTV Poll of Exit Polls showing an almost even contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

According to the aggregated projection compiled from multiple regional and national exit polls, the BJP is projected to win around 143 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, while the TMC is close behind at 142 seats. Congress and Left are projected to secure just one seat each, while others may account for seven seats.

The projections point to one of the closest electoral contests in the state in recent years, raising the possibility of a dramatic finish when votes are counted.

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What Individual Exit Polls Say

Janmat Polls projected a comfortable lead for the TMC, estimating 195-205 seats for the ruling alliance, while BJP was placed at 80-90 seats.

JVC forecast a neck-and-neck contest but handed the BJP a slight advantage, projecting 138-159 seats for the saffron alliance against 131-152 for TMC.

Matrize also tilted towards the BJP, giving it 146-161 seats, while placing TMC in the 125-140 range.

P-Marq projected one of the strongest performances for the BJP, estimating 150-175 seats for the alliance and 118-138 for the TMC.

Peoples Pulse, however, suggested the ruling camp may retain power with 177-187 seats, while BJP.was projected at 95-110 seats.

Poll Diary predicted another tight fight, giving BJP 142-171 seats and TMC 99-127 seats.

Praja Poll projected the biggest victory margin for the BJP, estimating 178-208 seats for the alliance and only 85-110 for TMC.

Source DMK+ ADMK+ TVK+ OTH Axis My India 92-110 22-23 98-120 0-0 JVC 75-95 128-147 8-15 0-0 KAMAKHYA ANALYTICS 78-95 68-84 67-81 0-0 Matrize 122-132 87-100 10-12 0-6 P-Marq 125-145 65-85 16-26 1-6 Peoples Insight 120-140 60-70 30-40 0-4 Peoples Pulse 125-145 65-80 18-24 2-6 Praja poll 148-168 61-81 1-9 0-0

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According to the NDTV Poll of Polls projection for the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP-led alliance is projected to emerge with a wafer-thin edge at 143 seats, closely followed by the TMC+ alliance at 142 seats. The Congress+ and Left+ are projected to secure one seat each, while others may account for seven seats, indicating an extremely tight contest in the state.

The wide variation across exit polls underlines the unpredictability of the West Bengal contest. While several agencies forecast a BJP breakthrough, others indicate that the TMC could still retain a strong grip on the state.

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