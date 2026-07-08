Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 8: Check Updated Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

As the geopolitical tension around West Asia is easing, crude prices in the international market have been coming down over the past week. Having said that, petrol and diesel prices in India are yet to see any significant changes.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged despite movement in the global crude prices over the past week. State-run oil marketing companies such as IOCL, HPCL, BPCL did not change their fuel prices for the day.

Last Week, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that bringing down fuel prices at this moment is not a legitimate idea they are pursuing.

The prices remain unchanged even after OPEC+ decided to raise the oil production by another 1,88,000 barrels per day starting from August 2026. This is the fifty consecutive monthly output increase decision taken by the apex organisation.

In the past four months of the US-Iran war, fuel prices were raised four times in India. Overall, the prices increased by around Rs 7.5-8 since the beginning of the war.

On July 8, petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 102.12 per litre while the diesel costs Rs 95.20 a litre.

Petrol prices on July 8

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 108.01/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.73/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on July 8

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.66/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

ALSO READ: Oil Prices On July 8: Brent Crude Surges 3% To $76 As US Strikes Iran After Ship Attacks

Global Crude Prices

Oil prices surged on Wednesday after the US launched military strikes against Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising fresh concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude climbed as much as 2.8% to trade above $76 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $72 a barrel.

This came after the US said it had carried out "powerful strikes" against Iranian targets in response to a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian media, explosions were reported on an island near the strait, while Tehran vowed to respond.

The latest escalation also saw the US Treasury revoke a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iran to continue limited oil exports under last month's interim peace agreement. The decision effectively tightens restrictions on Iranian crude sales once again.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Although fuel prices in India depend primarily on the international crude prices, there are other factors as well. Impact of taxes, freight cost, refining margins, and rupee-dollar exchange rate are some of the other important triggers for fuel price determination.

The Centre revised the export duties on petroleum products recently; however, this doesn't affect the retail fuel prices in India.

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