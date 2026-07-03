Operation Numkhor: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Likely To Be Questioned Again In Luxury Vehicle Probe

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is likely to be questioned again by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate as the investigation into the alleged luxury vehicle smuggling racket under Operation Numkhor gathers pace. Officials are reportedly examining fresh evidence and checking whether more vehicles linked to the actor fall under the scope of the investigation.

Dulquer Salmaan Questioned

Dulquer Salmaan was earlier questioned for over seven hours at the Customs Preventive Office in Kochi as part of Operation Numkhor and recorded his statement. Reports suggest the actor may be summoned again after officials reviewed fresh evidence, though no wrongdoing has been alleged against him and the investigation remains ongoing.

Luxury Vehicles Under Scanner

The investigation currently involves four luxury vehicles linked to the actor — a Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol, and another Nissan vehicle used in the Telugu film Lucky Bhaskar. Reports also state that three of the vehicles are registered in Dulquer's name, while another is registered under a different owner but is suspected to be in his possession.

The vehicles were seized during the investigation but were later released after the actor furnished a bank guarantee. The court also directed that the vehicles must be produced whenever required by investigators and cannot be taken outside Kerala without prior approval.

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Muthassi, Veerabhadruni Rahasyam, Mollywood Times & More

Actor Maintains His Stand

According to reports, Dulquer Salmaan has told investigators that he bought all the vehicles legally through authorised agents and was unaware of any alleged illegal import or registration process. He also said he received all the required documents at the time of purchase.

What Is Operation Numkhor?

Operation Numkhor is a customs crackdown on the alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan and Nepal using forged registration documents to evade customs duty. So far, officials have identified nearly 200 suspected vehicles across Kerala and seized over 60, while also probing two alleged smuggling networks and the suspected involvement of certain MVD officials. Several suspects, including transport officials in Assam, have already been arrested in connection with the case.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Pritam And Pedro, Project Hail Mary, Silo Season 3 — Movies, Series To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.