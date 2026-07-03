First Mega Deal In Three Years: What HCLTech's $1.14B Order Win From EU Client Means For Indian IT

HCL Technologies Ltd has ended a three-year drought of mega deals by securing a $1.14 billion contract from a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company, marking the first billion-dollar IT services deal announced by an Indian technology company in fiscal year 2027.

The five-year contract, which runs from July 2026 to December 2031 with an option to extend for another five years, is expected to generate about $228 million in annual revenue for HCLTech. Analysts estimate this could contribute roughly 1.6% to the company's fiscal year 2027 revenue growth, providing a meaningful boost as the IT services sector grapples with cautious client spending and pricing pressures.

The company said it has been selected to build an AI-driven operating model for the client's global digital workplace and enterprise network. The entire $1.14 billion order represents new business, making it one of HCLTech's largest contract wins in recent years.

The contract is significant not just for HCLTech but also for the broader Indian IT industry.

It is the first mega deal announced by an Indian IT services company in fiscal year 2027 and only the fourth billion-dollar-plus contract secured by the sector since January 2024, highlighting that large transformation projects continue to be awarded despite a challenging demand environment.

The deal also ends HCLTech's three-year wait for a mega contract. The company's previous billion-dollar deal came in 2019, when it secured a $1.3 billion IT outsourcing agreement with Xerox. It is also the third mega deal won under Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar, who has led the company since October 2016.

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The announcement follows a revival in large outsourcing contracts among India's top IT firms over the past year.

Infosys secured a $1.6 billion, 15-year IT modernisation contract with the UK's National Health Service in October last year. Two months later, Tata Consultancy Services won a deal worth more than $1 billion over 10 years from Telefónica UK. TCS had earlier landed a 15-year, $2.5 billion contract with Aviva in January 2024.

Mid-sized IT services provider Coforge also entered the league of mega deals after announcing a 13-year, $1.56 billion agreement with travel technology company Sabre Corp, under which it will manage software product delivery and AI functions.

The latest order reinforces HCLTech's growing focus on artificial intelligence as enterprises increasingly seek AI-led transformation rather than conventional outsourcing.

The announcement comes days after HCLTech disclosed a Rs 1,427 crore (around $150 million) investment in AI startup Sarvam AI, through which it will acquire a 10.46% stake. The investment underscores the company's strategy of strengthening its AI capabilities as customers accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

The large contract also provides greater revenue visibility at a time when the company expects AI to have a mixed impact on its business. For fiscal year 2027, HCLTech has guided for revenue growth of 1% to 4%, while cautioning that its outlook factors in a 50-basis-point impact from client-specific issues and a 2%-3% impact from AI-led pricing deflation.

Even so, the company has maintained that AI transformation programmes are creating opportunities for larger, long-duration contracts, a trend reflected in the latest order win.

Investors welcomed the announcement, sending HCLTech shares up as much as 5% in early trade on Friday. The stock climbed to an intraday high of Rs 1,139 before paring some of the gains later in the session.

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