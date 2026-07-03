China Sees An EV Boom, And Russia Emerges As The Unlikely Catalyst

EV demand has suddenly surged due to Russia's fuel crisis, exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on vital energy infrastructure, according to reports.

As drivers seek to avoid exorbitant costs and lengthy lines, dealerships like Moscow-based EN Cars, which specialises in Chinese manufacturers, are selling multiple EVs every day, up from only two to three per month, Reuters reported.

A Moscow car dealership is trying ‌to keep up with demand for new electric vehicles from China as drivers look to escape a gasoline crisis that has led to long lineups and increasing costs across most of Russia. Gasoline and diesel supplies have been strained in recent weeks due to escalating Ukrainian raids on Russian energy infrastructure, resulting in restrictions across most areas.

ALSO READ: Tesla Shares Slump Even As EV Deliveries Smash Street Estimates

According to Reuters calculations, retail gas prices have risen to some of the highest levels in Europe.

Russia's long distances, severe weather, and sparse network of charging stations have slowed the country's EV market's expansion. However, some drivers are switching due to the growing fuel problems. "Since the fuel situation became complicated, demand has grown many times over," says EN cars founder Yevgeniy Zabelin, noting an increase in interest in both low-cost and high-end models.

According to Sergei Udalov, executive director of the analytical firm Autostat, sales volumes of EVs and plug-in hybrids are increasing but are still low because importers and manufacturers were unprepared for the gasoline crisis and do not have enough inventory.

But he stated that if the crisis persists, sales would experience a tremendous rise in the ​near future, and China would be the biggest benefactor. Prospective customers examined electric SUVs produced by Chinese automaker Geely (0175.HK) in the showroom. Demand for EVs was already rising, with fuel prices rising more than 12% annually between January and May.

Chinese manufacturers Geely, Dongfeng, GAC, and Chery are the top-selling EV and hybrid brands in Russia, according to Autostat. Evolute, the most popular EV vehicle made in Russia, is created using Dongfeng assembly kits.

ALSO READ: Tesla Regains Spark In China; Locally Made EV Sales Surge By A Fourth In June

According to Autostat and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, sales of new completely electric cars increased 19% to 4,460 in the first five months of the year, while sales of new plug-in hybrids increased 125% year over year to 24,600.

Sales surged further in June as fuel shortages worsened. According to Autostat chief Sergei Tselikov, 1,754 new plug-in hybrids were registered last week, up nearly a third from the previous week and nearly 50% above the average weekly pace this year.

The number of charging stations in Russia climbed 20% in the year to July 2026, according to digital map firm 2GIS.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.