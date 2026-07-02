Tesla Regains Spark In China; Locally Made EV Sales Surge By A Fourth In June

Tesla posted another month of strong growth in China, with sales of its locally manufactured electric vehicles rising 24.4% year-on-year in June, extending its winning streak to eight consecutive months.

According to data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the U.S. electric vehicle maker sold 89,091 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles during the month.

The Shanghai Gigafactory, which also serves as Tesla's key export hub for Europe, had recorded an even sharper 39.4% annual increase in May.

For the April-June quarter, Tesla's combined domestic sales and exports from its Shanghai facility climbed 32.8% from a year earlier, reflecting sustained demand in China and improving momentum in overseas markets.

Tesla also stunned analysts with its global vehicle deliveries, which hit 480,126 in the second quarter, as compared to the estimate of 406,600 shared by analysts.

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Chinese EV giant BYD sold 557,090 battery-electric vehicles globally during the second quarter, marking its second straight month of sales growth.

The company continues to strengthen its international presence, particularly in Europe, as it expands beyond China's highly competitive domestic market.

The latest figures underscore the intensifying rivalry between Tesla and BYD for leadership in the global electric vehicle market.

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