'New IRCTC Website By July 15': Vaishnaw Promises Revamp After Students Flag Slow Speed, Tatkal Crashes

A new and improved IRCTC website would be unveiled by July 15, 2026, according to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This comes after students complained about challenges encountered when booking train tickets online.

The announcement was made following a conversation between the minister and a group of students who expressed dissatisfaction with the present IRCTC platform. When a student pointed out flaws with the website's CAPTCHA system, crashes during Tatkal bookings, outdated design and other booking-related problems, Vaishnaw responded right away, as reported by The Pioneer.

The Railway Minister immediately contacted officials after noticing the concerns and gave them a 30-day deadline to create a new website. He went on to say that the redesigned IRCTC platform would be operational by July 15.

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The goal of the action is to make it easier for millions of railway travellers nationwide to purchase tickets. A more user-friendly interface, improved performance, and a more seamless booking procedure are anticipated features of the updated platform.

Millions of people who use India's rail system would benefit from the change, but some question whether it will manage peak traffic or address more serious concerns like bots and ticket availability.

Pertinently, Indian Railways will also start replacing the 1986-era platform with a new passenger reservation system by coming August.

The project is to modernise railway ticketing services, boost system capacity, and expedite booking.

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Since Indian Railways began accepting online reservations for tickets in 2002, digital reservations have taken over the system. According to officials, around 88% of train ticket purchases are now made online rather than at actual reservation desks.

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