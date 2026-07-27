Buy, Sell Or Hold: Siemens Energy, Vodafone Idea, HDFC Bank, Tata Power And Waaree Energies — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Siemens Energy India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Power Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of HDFC Bank Ltd.?

Radha Raman Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Swyom Advisors and Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Siemens Energy India (CMP: Rs 3,240.20)

Agarwal: Hold

Continue to hold.

Enough tailwinds in the sector.

Better to hold on to the stock.

Tata Power (CMP: Rs 374.40 )

Agarwal: Buy

Looks quite interesting at current valuations.

Stick to larger ones in the power side.

Vodafone Idea (CMP: Rs 13)

Jain: Hold

Technically support is at 12.60-12.70.

Take a chance and hold on current levels.

Stoploss at Rs 12.50

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Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 2,702)

Jain: Sell

Exit this stock.

Trend is negative, forming lower-top, lower-bottom structure.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 742.80)

Agarwal: Sell

One can switch to ICICI Bank.

ICICI is consistent with numbers.

Can switch when the stock improves a bit.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 551.65)

Jain: Hold

Still holding on to support of Rs 500-Rs 530.

Can go long from a mid-term perspective.

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