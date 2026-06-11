Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Two Trains on Same Track Near Bhubaneswar, Major Rail Collision Averted

A major rail mishap was narrowly avoided near Bhubaneswar’s Jharpada bridge after two trains were found on the same track. Both were safely stopped with no injuries reported, and railway authorities have launched a probe into the signalling lapse.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Two Trains on Same Track Near Bhubaneswar, Major Rail Collision Averted
Locomotive cabs of two trains stand facing each other on the same track, averting an accident as they were travelling in opposite directions and halted during the shunting operation, near the Jharpada bridge area, in Bhubaneswar, on Thursday.
PTI Photo

A major rail disaster was narrowly averted near Bhubaneswar on Thursday after two incoming trains reportedly ended up on the same track near the Jharpada bridge area.

The near-miss triggered widespread panic among passengers and nearby residents, as per railway officials. According to preliminary reports highlighted by The Times of India quoting The East Coast Railway (ECoR), one train was bound for Mancheswar from Bhubaneswar, while the second was heading in the opposite direction on a collision course before the error was detected. 

A catastrophic mishap was narrowly avoided thanks to the rapid response and coordination of railway staff on site. The close call occurred on the heavily congested Jharpada bridge section, triggering panic among onlookers and passengers before both trains were brought to a safe halt.

ALSO READ: I Will Be In Trouble If I Speak The Truth: Brij Bhushan Singh On Ram Temple Fund Embezzlement Row

No injuries were reported. Railway authorities have since launched a high-level inquiry to determine how both trains ended up on the same track, focusing on potential signalling, communication, or operational lapses. Train operations on the main line and passenger services remain unaffected.

The incident has prompted a full investigation currently underway to establish the exact sequence of events and fix accountability for the lapse. 

As per local media reports, officials responded in a press note, "An incident at Bhubaneswar during a shunting operation involving a train with an empty rake that was being moved for scheduled maintenance activities. During the slow-speed shunting movement, the empty rake came into close proximity with another stationary empty rake. Both rakes were empty at the time of the incident."

"No casualties, injuries or disruption to train services have been reported. Railway officials and technical staff promptly attended the site and took necessary measures to secure the rolling stock and assess the situation. Train operations on the main line and passenger services remain unaffected," he added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Everything We Know

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Everything We Know

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source