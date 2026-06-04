Mumbai's Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover Extension: Opening Date, Cost, Length And More

After years of construction and several delays, Mumbai's much-awaited Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover extension is finally ready and will be inaugurated on June 6. The project is expected to improve connectivity between key parts of Goregaon and reduce traffic pressure on some of the western suburbs' busiest roads.

The newly completed extension is a 750-metre-long, four-lane flyover that directly connects the Ram Mandir and Goregaon areas. The flyover's main railway-over-bridge section had already opened to traffic in 2016, but work on the two approach arms and related infrastructure continued over the following years.

A Project Years In The Making

The extension project reportedly received administrative approval in 2018, while construction began in March 2019. The work was awarded to the MEPL-Gyan joint venture and was initially expected to be completed within 24 months.

However, the project ran into multiple challenges along the way. The construction work had to be carried out largely during nighttime because the flyover passes above four major traffic junctions. The COVID-19 pandemic further slowed progress due to manpower shortages.

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The civic body also had to make design changes after concerns were raised regarding access to nearby crematoriums and burial grounds. This reportedly led to the addition of an underpass and contributed to an increase in project costs.

Cost Rose Over Time

The project was originally estimated at Rs 209 crore. However, revised approvals, technical modifications and additional construction requirements pushed the final cost to around Rs 248 crore, as per The Times of India.

How Will It Help Commuters?

The biggest benefit for motorists will be improved east-west connectivity in the western suburbs. The flyover will allow vehicles to travel between Oshiwara and Goregaon without depending heavily on SV Road or Link Road, helping reduce congestion in the area.

The route will also provide easier access to the Western Express Highway from both sides of Andheri and Jogeshwari, potentially reducing travel times significantly during peak traffic hours.

Looking ahead, the flyover is also expected to become an important part of Mumbai's future transport network. It will eventually connect with the upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) and the Coastal Road project.

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Speaking about its long-term impact, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said, "In the future, this bridge will be linked with the upcoming Coastal Road and Goregaon Mulund Link Road, thus forming a circular network of parallel road networks. Therefore, this bridge is going to change the way Mumbai commutes," as quoted by Indian Express.

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