Mumbai Water Tanker Strike Called Off After Successful Talks With Maharashtra Government

Mumbai's water supply situation is set to ease after private water tanker operators called off their strike following a series of meetings with Maharashtra government officials on Tuesday, according to NDTV.

The decision comes after representatives of the water tanker association held discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mantralaya, followed by a meeting with the Mumbai suburban collector and officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The association described the talks as successful and confirmed that the strike has been officially withdrawn.

The strike, involving around 2,100 private water tankers, had entered its second day on Tuesday and had severely disrupted water supplies across the city.

The tanker fleet collectively supplies nearly 550 million litres of water daily, making it a critical source for residential societies, commercial establishments and public infrastructure.

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The disruption had compounded Mumbai's existing water challenges, as the city is already grappling with a 10% water cut imposed by the BMC.

Several railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Dadar Terminus, reportedly faced water shortages, prompting authorities to explore emergency arrangements.

Following the strike call, housing societies across Mumbai had also begun rationing water supplies, while demand pressures led to a sharp increase in tanker costs in several areas.

With the strike now withdrawn, tanker services are expected to gradually resume normal operations, bringing relief to millions of residents and businesses that depend on private water supplies.

Further details on the agreement reached between the association and the government was expected to emerge following the official briefing later in the evening.

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