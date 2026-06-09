Rs 16-Crore Scam: BMC Official Suspended For Cheating Jaaved Jaaferi's Wife, Others, Says Report

The Maharashtra government has suspended a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after he was named in a cheating case linked to an alleged Rs 16-crore fraud involving actor Jaaved Jaaferi's wife, Habiba Jaffrey, according to media reports.

The Indian Express Reported that the Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Patil was suspended on Sunday after the Khar police booked him and five others in connection with an alleged investment fraud tied to a redevelopment project in Mumbai, India Today reported.

This is not the first controversy involving Patil. He was reportedly sent on compulsory leave for a month in November last year following allegations related to improper investments.

In her complaint, Habiba Jaffrey alleged that she met Patil at a BMC ward office, where he advised her to invest in a redevelopment project in Bandra. She further claimed that Patil directed her to channel the investment through businessman Nishit Patel.

According to the complaint, investors collectively contributed around Rs 16.24 crore in cash, foreign currency and jewellery. The accused allegedly provided forged government documents to support the investment proposal.

The Khar police subsequently registered an FIR against Patil and five others on charges of cheating and related offences. Nishit Patel was arrested last month in connection with the case.

As of now, authorities have not publicly commented on the allegations beyond the action taken against the official, and the investigation is ongoing.

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