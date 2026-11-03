Mumbai Shocker: Property Broker From Mulund Kidnapped, Assaulted By Loan Recovery Agent

A 54-year-old property broker from Mumbai's Mulund West has alleged that he was kidnapped, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by a private moneylender's recovery agents on multiple occasions, despite having paid Rs 18.80 lakh against a Rs 14 lakh loan.

The Bhandup police have registered a case against the moneylender, one of his alleged associates and two unidentified persons. The report details multiple alleged incidents spanning from June to October, including two kidnappings in which the broker's family allegedly paid money to secure his release.

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The complainant, identified as Haresh Badra, is a real estate broker residing on LBS Road in Mulund West.

According to the police, Badra had borrowed Rs.14 lakh from private moneylender Adil Pawaskar in May 2026. The two allegedly agreed that Badra would repay Rs 16 lakh within a month.

Badra told the police that he had arranged the money through his friend Manish Loke, a Ghansoli resident, who had promised him a return of Rs.4 lakh on a Rs 14-lakh investment over a month, Hindustan Times reported. However, Loke reportedly returned only Rs 5 lakh and subsequently began avoiding Badra. Badra then paid Rs 2.3 lakh to Pawaskar and informed him that Loke had defaulted on the investment according to the police complaint.

Kidnapping

The first major alleged incident took place in the second week of June, when Badra went to Loke's residence in Ghansoli in order to recover his money. A man named Sonu alias Sandy allegedly arrived with two men and threatened Badra, demanding that he repay Pawaskar. Badra subsequently spoke to Pawaskar and and sought more time.

According to the Hindustan Times report, on June 25, Sonu allegedly went to a relative's house to threaten Badra before picking him up from his office and forcing him into a car. Loke was already inside the vehicle. The accused allegedly assaulted both men and asked Badra's wife to arrange money. She paid Rs.10 lakh, following which Badra was released. The accused also allegedly recorded a video of Badra during the incident.

The latest alleged kidnapping took place on October 30. According to the report, Sonu allegedly followed Badra near Sonapur signal in Bhandup while the broker was riding a scooter. the accused then allegedly forced Badra into a car, punched and assaulted him and went on to threaten him with a pistol. The accused allegedly demanded Rs.10 lakh and Badra reportedly agreed to pay the amount by Monday.

After being held inside the vehicle for several hours, Badra allegedly asked the occupants of the car to stop near Bal Rajeshwari Temple, close to an HP petrol pump in Mulund. He reportedly escaped on the pretext of relieving himself. Although the accused allegedly chased him, Badra managed to reach home and subsequently approached the police.

Bhandup Police Register Case

The Bhandup Police have registered a case against Pawaskar, Sonu and two unidentified persons for kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt, extortion, criminal intimidation and common intention according to the Hindustan Times report.

The case is under investigation and the accused have not yet been convicted in a court of law.

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