Delhi Shocked As Cab Driver Arrested For Kidnap, Assault, And Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl

In a harrowing incident that has shocked the national capital, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and murdered by a cab driver in South Delhi's Mehrauli area. The Delhi Police have arrested the accused driver, who has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The victim, a homeless minor, was sleeping on a footpath alongside her family members when she was abducted early morning on Monday. According to law enforcement officials, the suspect drove the child to an isolated location, where he allegedly assaulted her.

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The tragedy unfolded further as the morning progressed. The girl's parents realised she was missing and immediately alerted the Delhi Police. Investigators believe that the suspect initially intended to return the minor to Mehrauli, reported Hindustan Times.

However, upon noticing a heavy police presence in the area, he panicked. He then fled to a nearby forested area in Mehrauli, where he allegedly strangled the child to death to evade capture.

Following the complaint, the Delhi Police mobilised multiple specialised teams to track down the victim. Investigators intensively scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity, which ultimately captured images of the minor with the accused.

This crucial breakthrough led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the cab driver on Monday night. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to both the kidnapping and the murder, as per the reports.

The victim's body was later recovered along the Faridabad–Gurugram road and has been sent for a formal post-mortem examination. The police are continuing their investigation to compile a comprehensive case against the accused, while the local community reels from the brutal nature of the crime.

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