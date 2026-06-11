Mumbai Rains 2026: Check IMD Weather Forecast, Water Level In City Lakes, High Tide Timings And More

Amid the anticipation of southwest monsoon arrival in Mumbai, the city is experiencing very hot and humid weather. The city is seeing partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms, bringing only temporary relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and thundershowers for June 11.

The advancement of the southwest monsoon across Maharashtra has temporarily slowed down due to the absence of strong westerly winds, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. However, the current situation remains within the normal timeline as June 10 is the climatological date for the onset of the monsoon in Pune and Mumbai, it added.

Rainfall Likely Across Mumbai

Ahead of the arrival of the monsoon, pre-monsoon showers continue to bring rainfall to several parts of Maharashtra. Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies on June 11 and is expected to experience light rain and thundershowers through the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle near 29 degrees Celsius. While Mumbai is expected to witness intermittent rain and cloudy skies, no specific weather alert has been issued for the city.

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Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 days, the weather department said on Wednesday. Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during June 11-16.

High Tide Alert For Mumbai

Alongside the rainfall, Mumbai is also expected to witness high tides on Thursday. According to tide forecasts, the first high tide of the day was recorded at 8:42 a.m. with a height of 3.71 metres, while the second and higher tide is expected at 8:08 p.m., reaching 3.69 metres.

Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Hydraulic Engineer's Department reported that the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai collectively held 1,80,756 million litres of water as of 6 a.m. on June 10. This represents 12.49% of the total storage capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa held 83,845 million litres of water, accounting for 11.69% of its useful storage capacity. Vehar stood at 43.46% of useful content, while Tulsi held 24.93%. Meanwhile, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs were operating at lower storage levels.

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