Mumbai Lake Water Levels Climb Near 17% As Heavy Rain Batters City; IMD Issues Red Alert

The stock of seven water-supplying lakes in Mumbai increased further on Monday as intense rain continued to lash the city and other coastal districts of Maharashtra. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the combined water stock in the reservoirs stood at 2,44,900 million litres, or 16.92% of their total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

The seven water supplying lakes in Mumbai - Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna - are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. After a delayed and insufficient monsoon in June, these lakes are now beginning to replenish amid widespread rainfall, bringing much needed relief. At the end of June, their combined capacity had fallen to under 7%, raising concerns about the water crisis in Mumbai.

In the past 24 hours, significant rainfall in the catchment area of these lakes helped in increasing the stock. According to BMC data, Modak Sagar reached 30% of its total capacity after receiving 101 mm of rainfall. Upper Vaitarna stood at nearly 5%, while Middle Vaitarna was at 18.35%. Tansa rose to 17.34% after recording 142 mm of rainfall. Vihar reached 90% of its capacity, while Tulsi stood at 82%. Bhatsa was at 14.12% of its total capacity. Vihar and Tulsi recorded more than 204.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, which falls in the “extreme rainfall” category.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rain in the coming days, the levels in these lakes are expected to surge further.

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Red Alert In Mumbai, Thane:

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other areas till 10 a.m. on Monday, warning of unprecedented rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h. As a result, civic-run schools and colleges in these districts as well as Pune will remain closed on Monday.

Till 8:30 a.m. on July 5, Colaba and Santacruz weather stations of Mumbai recorded 266 and 228 mm rainfall in 24 hours. “Continuous spells of rain in Mumbai and suburbs. Very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 Kmph very likely over the next 48 hours,” the IMD said on Monday issuing an orange alert for the city. It noted that the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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As per the latest weather bulletin of IMD Mumbai which was issued at 9:15 am on July 6 - Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane. Occassional strong winds reaching 70-80 kmph is also very likely during July 6.

Other coastal districts such as Thane, Palghar and Ratnagiri will continue receiving “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places”, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in these districts on Tuesday, following which moderate rain is expected till July 9. During this period, some coastal regions will continue witnessing heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and lightning alerts have also been issued for other districts of Maharashtra till July 7-8.

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High Tide Alert:

As per the BMC, a high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 3:56 p.m. in Mumbai on Monday, while another high tide of 3.44 metres will occur at 4:38 a.m. on Tuesday.

Low tides are expected at 10:13 p.m. today and 9:59 a.m. tomorrow.

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