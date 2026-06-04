MHT CET 2026 PCM & PCB Result Likely To Be Out Soon; Follow This Steps To Download Results

The Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to release the MHT CET 2026 PCM & PCB results individually for each attempt. Additionally, the outcomes will be published separately for the PCM and PCB categories. Once the results are out, candidates can log into the candidate portal at cetcell.mahacet.org to view their overall and subject-specific percentile scores.

This marks the first time the MHT CET exam has been administered in two phases. Therefore, there remains uncertainty regarding the announcement of results and the estimated timeline for their release.

The officials have indicated that the higher score from either attempt will be taken into account for students who participate in both rounds.

The date for the MHT CET 2026 result for the first attempt has yet to be announced. It is anticipated that the results for the first attempt will be declared between June 5 and June 8.

MHT CET 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the results

Step 1: Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link for CET Results.

Step 3: The MHT CET login interface will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Input your registered email ID and password.

Step 5: The Maharashtra CET result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Review it carefully & save a copy for future reference.

MHT CET 2026: How to calculate the raw score?

Candidates can determine their raw scores in the exam by utilising the final answer key along with the official grading criteria. To do this, students should assign 1 point for each correct response in physics and chemistry, while awarding 2 points for each correct answer in maths.

ALSO READ: MHT CET 2026 PCM Answer Key To Be OUT Soon; Check How To Download, Steps To Challenge, Objection Fee

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