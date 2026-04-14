Maharashtra Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Mumbai, Thane; Hot, Humid Conditions Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Mumbai, cautioning residents about a spell of rising temperatures coupled with stifling humidity from April 15 to April 16.

The IMD has predicted “hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets” in Mumbai over the next two days.

As per the regional daily weather report issued on April 13, the temperatures for April 14 and April 15 in Mumbai are expected to be between 34°C and 25 °C.

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The Santa Cruz weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8°C on Monday, which was 0.6°C less than normal. Similar readings were recorded at the Colaba weather station, which saw a maximum temperature of 33.7°C, an increase of 0.9°C from the norm.

Yellow alert extends to regions including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, for April 15-16. A heat wave is predicted for Sangli and Sholapur on April 15 and 16.

For the Konkan-Goa region, the maximum temperature is expected to gradually rise by 2-3°C over April 14-18.

In Madhya Maharashtra, a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-3°C is expected in certain parts from April 14-18, with no large change expected after that. During this time, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 40°C and 43°C. A similar forecast has been issued for Marathwada as well.

Heat wave in isolated pockets is predicted over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from April 14-18.

The PDF below shows the detailed weather forecast for all districts of Maharashtra for the next few days.

Heatwave Impact

Expected impacts of the severe heat conditions include heat cramps and rash during peak hours of the day.

The IMD has advised people to take necessary precautions while going outside during peak hours of the day.

Authorities have urged residents to limit time spent in the sun and keep themselves well hydrated. Light, loose-fitting cotton clothing in pale shades is recommended, along with head coverings such as hats and umbrellas during peak hours.

Outdoor workers have been advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight, with strenuous tasks rescheduled to cooler parts of the day. Frequent and longer breaks are also being encouraged.

People are asked to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including dizziness, headaches, nausea, and excessive sweating, and seek immediate medical attention if unwell.

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