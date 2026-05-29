EPFO Pension Withdrawal: Everything You Need To Know About Filing Form 10C Online

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) manages retirement savings for salaried workers in India. When an employee contributes to their provident fund, which is matched by their employers - a part of this money is channeled towards a pension scheme.

Under the scheme, employers match the 12% of basic salary contribution to EPF accounts made by the employees. Within this, 8.33% goes to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the rest sits in the PF alongside the employee's own contribution.

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But even after years of years, some members may not be eligible for full pension benefits. This particularly applies for employees with under 10 years of service history. For them, EPFO has introduced Form 10C. It helps them get access to their accumulated EPS balance even if they don't qualify for monthly pension benefits. The form can also be used to withdraw EPS contributions in certain cases, such as unemployment of more than two months or medical emergencies, while keeping EPF membership active.

Who Should Use Form 10C?

A member who retires before completing 10 years of service

A member who reaches 58 years of age before completing 10 years of service

A member who has completed 10 years of service but is below 50 years of age

A member between 50–58 years of age who opts for reduced or full pension benefits

Family member or nominee of a deceased member who died after 58 years of age but did not complete 10 years of service

What Documents Are Needed For Form10C?

To submit Form 10C, members are required to provide basic personal and service details. This includes name, Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar number, PAN number, father's or husband's name, date of birth, date of joining, date of leaving, reason for leaving, bank account details and postal address.

Along with the form, certain other documents are also required to claim benefits from the form.

A copy of a blank or cancelled cheque is needed for bank verification.

If applying for a Scheme Certificate, a date of birth certificate of the member's children may be required.

In case of the member's death, a death certificate must be submitted.

If the claim is made by a legal heir, a succession certificate is also required.

A revenue stamp of Rs 1 must be attached with the application form.

Filing Form 10C Online:

One can easily submit this form online by logging into their EPFO account.

Go to EPFO e-SEWA portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Login using UAN, password, and captcha

Select “Claim Form (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)” from the menu

Check the member details on screen

Click “Yes” on the Certificate of Undertaking to give consent

Choose “Proceed for Online Claim” and select Form 10C option

Fill required details, verify using OTP, and submit the form

You will receive an SMS confirmation after successful submission.

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Once the request is processed, the amount will be deposited into your bank accounts.

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