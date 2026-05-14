PF Interest Rate 8.25%: Should You Increase VPF Contribution?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has once again retained the interest rate on Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits at 8.25% for the financial year 2025-26. This marks the third consecutive year at this level, providing stability in an environment of fluctuating market rates.

For millions of salaried Indians, this raises a practical question: Should you ramp up contributions to the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) to take advantage of this guaranteed, tax-efficient return?

VPF allows you to contribute more than the mandatory 12% of your basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) towards your EPF account. You can contribute up to 100% of your basic and DA. Your employer does not match the voluntary portion.

Importantly, the VPF contribution earns the same interest rate as EPF. So, with the PF interest rate remaining at 8.25%, VPF deposits will also fetch the same return.

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An 8.25% return is still relatively attractive compared with many traditional debt instruments.

For comparison: Bank fixed deposits generally offer around 6.5% to 8% before tax

Savings accounts typically provide 2.5% to 4%

Government-backed small savings schemes offer varying rates depending on tenure

VPF's appeal is strengthened by the tax benefits attached to it. Under the EEE framework, contributions are eligible for deduction under Section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while interest earnings remain exempt subject to regulatory caps. In addition, withdrawals after a continuous five-year period do not attract tax liability.

This tax-efficient structure enhances real returns considerably, particularly for investors falling in the 30% tax bracket. For long-term savers who prefer low-risk instruments, VPF continues to be appealing.

However, while VPF has several benefits, increasing contributions is not always the right move for everyone.

VPF is designed for long-term retirement savings. Withdrawals are restricted and linked to specific conditions such as home purchase, medical emergencies or retirement.

If you may need access to your money in the short term, locking excess funds into VPF may not be ideal.

Younger investors with a long investment horizon may potentially generate higher inflation-adjusted returns through equity mutual funds or National Pension System (NPS) equity exposure.

VPF offers stability, but it may not create wealth at the same pace as equities over 15 to 20 years.

Interest earned on employee contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh annually may become taxable. This rule mainly affects high-income salaried individuals contributing aggressively to EPF and VPF. Employees planning large VPF contributions should calculate whether they may breach this threshold.

Before opting for higher VPF deductions, assess your cash flow requirements, emergency savings, debt obligations and long-term financial goals.

For some investors, increasing VPF contribution could strengthen retirement security. For others, diversifying into equities and other assets may offer better long-term outcomes.

Ultimately, the right strategy depends on your risk appetite and financial priorities rather than the PF rate alone.

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