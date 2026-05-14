Dating Rumours Around Shehnaaz Gill And Devdutt Padikkal Grow After Viral IPL Videos

Shehnaaz Gill has once again become the centre of online discussion after her appearance at an IPL match triggered fresh dating rumours involving cricketer Devdutt Padikkal. The actor was recently spotted at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus Kolkata Knight Riders match, where videos of her cheering enthusiastically for RCB quickly went viral across social media.

Soon after clips from the stadium surfaced online, fans began speculating that there could be a personal connection between Shehnaaz and the RCB batter. While neither of them has commented on the rumours so far, the speculation has continued to grow online.

Several videos circulating online showed Shehnaaz enjoying the match from the stands and reacting excitedly during key moments of the game. Her visible support for RCB immediately caught the attention of social media users, especially because of the growing rumours linking her to Devdutt Padikkal.

The buzz became even bigger after Shehnaaz uploaded a video from the stadium on her Instagram account. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with questions about whether her appearance at the match was connected to the cricketer.

Social media users on platforms like X and Reddit also began discussing the possibility of the two stars dating. One user reacted to the viral clips by asking, “Is she dating Devdutt?” while another post hinted at a possible “personal connection” between the actor and the cricketer.

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Despite the growing chatter online, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

Interestingly, several fans also pointed out another detail that added more curiosity to the rumours. Many users noticed that Shehnaaz Gill and Devdutt Padikkal do not currently follow each other on Instagram, leading to even more discussion online.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation linking the two, and the dating rumours remain purely fan speculation.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, which released in 2025. The actor currently has multiple projects lined up, including the Punjabi sequel Singh vs Kaur 2 and the Hindi film Sab First Class.

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