Monsoon 2026 Forecast: IMD Vs Skymet — Below-Normal Rains Expected, Risks Rise For Agriculture

India's 2026 southwest monsoon is shaping up to be weaker than usual, with both the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private forecaster Skymet Weather projecting below-normal rainfall for the June–September season. While the estimates differ slightly, the broad message is consistent: rainfall may fall short of the long-term average, raising concerns for agriculture and rural demand.
IMD Vs Skymet: What The Forecasts Say
The IMD has pegged the 2026 monsoon at 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error margin of ±5%. This places the season firmly in the “below-normal” category, as a normal monsoon is defined as rainfall between 96% and 104% of the LPA.
Skymet, which released its forecast earlier on April 7, has projected rainfall at 94% of LPA (817 mm), also with a ±5% margin. Though slightly higher than IMD's estimate, it still falls below the normal threshold.
Both forecasts point to a subdued monsoon, with Skymet cautioning that the second half of the season could be erratic and uneven, a key risk for crop cycles.
Climate Factors At Play: El Nino And IOD
A major factor influencing this year's outlook is the expected emergence of El Nino conditions.
According to IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra, the current weak La Nina phase is transitioning towards neutral conditions, with El Nino likely to develop around June. Skymet shares a similar view, stating that El Nino could strengthen through the monsoon and into the autumn months.
ALSO READ: Weak Monsoon Ahead? IMD Flags El Nino Risk For 2026 Season, Expects 92% Rainfall
Typically, El Niño is associated with weaker rainfall over India, as it disrupts normal monsoon circulation patterns.
However, both agencies highlight a potential counterbalance in the form of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). IMD expects the possibility of a positive IOD during the latter half of the monsoon, which could enhance rainfall and partially offset El Nino's adverse impact. Skymet also notes that a positive IOD could act as a mitigating factor.
Regional Distribution: Uneven Rainfall Likely
While the overall rainfall is expected to be below normal, regional patterns could vary significantly.
IMD forecasts below-normal rainfall across much of the country, with exceptions in parts of the Northeast, Northwest and southern peninsular India, where rainfall may be normal to above normal.
Skymet offers a more granular view. It expects:
- Above-normal rainfall in eastern and northeastern regions
- Deficient rainfall across northern, western and central India
- Near-normal precipitation over the southern peninsula
Importantly, key agricultural states such as Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may witness lower-than-normal rainfall, especially during the critical months of August and September.
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