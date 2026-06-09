Maharashtra Approves Rs 22,611 Crore Infra Push With MMR Tunnel, Navi Mumbai Metro Expansion

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved infrastructure projects of Rs 22,611 crore, including a tunnel and elevated corridor connecting Ghodbunder Road and Bhayandar, as well as the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro, connecting it to the international airport through Line 2.

The decisions are viewed as a major push to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The approvals were granted by the Cabinet Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Of the total outlay, projects costing Rs 17,036 crore relate to a six-lane tunnel between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel and a six-lane elevated corridor from Fountain Hotel to Bhayandar, while Rs 5,575 crore has been approved for Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1A and Line 2.

The chief minister said the projects would make transportation in the region faster, more efficient and commuter-friendly.

According to an official statement, the tunnel of 14-metre diameter will be constructed using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology. It is expected to be completed in about five years.

The elevated corridor, running parallel to the Vasai Creek, will facilitate traffic movement at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

Officials said the project would decongest the heavily burdened Ghodbunder Road and provide an alternative route for traffic heading towards Thane and Gujarat. It is also expected to improve connectivity between western Mumbai and Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, Panvel and National Highway-48.

The project will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, with viability gap funding from the Centre and the state government.

The committee also approved the appointment of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the special planning authority for the project area.

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In another key decision, the committee cleared the expansion of the Navi Mumbai Metro through Line 1A connecting Sagar Sangam and CBD Belapur and Line 2 linking Pendhar with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The expansion will create a continuous 28-km metro corridor from Sagar Sangam to the airport and include 13 new stations, comprising two on Line 1A and 11 on Line 2.

The statement said the extended metro network is expected to cater to nearly 12 lakh passengers daily in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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