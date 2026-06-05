Love Or Loot? Two Boys Steal Rs 6.5 Lakh Luxury Taps To Buy iPhone For Girlfriends

In a bid to please their girlfriends with iPhones, two teenagers in Nagpur resorted to burglary and stole luxury designer taps worth Rs 6.5 lakh from a sanitary ware warehouse, only to sell the stolen items for Rs 20,000 and land in police custody, Police said.

The incident came to light after Rahul Jaychand Batra, owner of Rahul Ceramics Private Limited, filed a complaint alleging theft of premium sanitary fittings from his warehouse.

ALSO READ: Apple Bows To Watchdog, Agrees To Submit India Financials In Antitrust Probe: Report

According to the complaint, unidentified individuals removed tin sheets from the roof on the night of May 27-28, gained entry into the premises and made away with high-end designer taps and fittings.

The stolen items included five gold-tone designer taps valued at Rs 3.94 lakh, three standard gold-coloured taps worth Rs 67,000, nine rose-gold taps valued at Rs 1.3 lakh and four silver-coloured taps worth Rs 58,000.

Police launched an investigation, examining footage from more than 20 CCTV cameras in and around the warehouse while also gathering intelligence from local informants. Based on technical evidence and specific inputs, investigators identified the suspects and detained two minors along with another accused.

ALSO READ: If Your Apple iPhone Is Grabbed, This Upcoming Feature Will Protect Your Precious Data

During questioning, the teenagers allegedly confessed that they carried out the burglary to arrange money for purchasing iPhones for their girlfriends.

They told police that the luxury sanitary fittings were sold to a local scrap dealer for just Rs 20,000. Police subsequently arrested 38-year-old Irfan Ali, alias Immu Ramzan Ali, for allegedly purchasing the stolen goods.

Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Ramlod of Kalamna police station said the case was cracked within 12 hours through technical investigation and confidential inputs. He added that sanitary items worth Rs 6.5 lakh have been recovered and further legal proceedings are underway.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.