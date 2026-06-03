Apple Bows To Watchdog, Agrees To Submit India Financials In Antitrust Probe: Report

Amid an ongoing antitrust investigation in India, Apple has agreed to submit the financial details of its local operations to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), marking a key step forward in the case, Reuters reported.

The case represents one of Apple's biggest regulatory challenges in India, a market that has become increasingly important for the company as it expands iPhone manufacturing and reduces its dependence on China.

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Apple's presence in India has grown rapidly in recent years, with the iPhone's share of the country's smartphone market rising to around 9%, up from just 2% five years ago, according to Counterpoint Research.

A confidential CCI order reviewed by Reuters revealed that Apple has now agreed to submit its India-specific financial information, a key requirement for the watchdog to assess any potential penalties.

During a hearing on May 21, Apple's legal team sought a final extension until June 25 to furnish the data, a request that was subsequently approved by the regulator.

The development comes after a CCI investigation concluded in 2024 that Apple had abused its dominant position in the market for iPhone applications.

While Apple has denied any wrongdoing and said it would challenge the findings, the company had previously resisted sharing financial information, arguing that the matter should remain on hold while it contests India's revised antitrust penalty framework in court.

The complaint against Apple was originally filed in 2021 by several entities, including the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), Match Group and a non-profit organisation.

The complainants alleged that Apple's App Store policies, particularly its in-app payment system, restricted competition and limited choices for app developers.

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The CCI's investigation found that app developers were effectively compelled to use Apple's proprietary payment mechanism for in-app purchases, reinforcing the company's dominance in the ecosystem.

Apple, however, maintains that it remains a relatively small player in India's smartphone market, where Android-powered devices continue to dominate.

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