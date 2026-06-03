Khan Sir Seeks Security After Firing Outside Coaching Institute In Patna; Students Protest, Probe Underway

Shots were fired outside the coaching institute of popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir in Patna's Musallahpur Haat area on Tuesday evening, injuring a security guard and triggering large student protests outside the premises the following morning.

Approximately five to six rounds were fired near the institute. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident stems from a turf war between two coaching centres, with the shooting believed to have occurred amid an ongoing dispute over dominance and influence in the local coaching industry, police said.

SP Kartikeya K Sharma, speaking to ANI, confirmed the incident and said police were recording statements.

"This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police and multiple police teams rushed to the scene shortly after the incident.

Khan Sir, whose name is Faisal Khan and who has built a mass following for offering competitive exam coaching at unusually low fees, squarely blamed a rival institute, as reported by PTI.

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"Classes had got over, results of Bihar Police recruitment had come, thousands qualified, we were tired, then some anti-social elements came, started threatening us, beat up the guards, they seem to be coaching people. They are hassled by low fees, I feel poor also have right to study... They have been identified. I should get the security, but it is up to the administration... CCTV footage have been handed over...," Khan Sir said, as per PTI.

Khan Sir said the rival institute had openly questioned him — "Why are you teaching children at such low fees?" — suggesting his pricing model had made him a target.

Khan Sir runs the Khan GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies in Patna, preparing students for competitive examinations across India.

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His affordable fee structure and accessible teaching style have earned him millions of online followers, and his institute draws students from across Bihar and neighbouring states — a footprint that has allegedly unsettled competitors.

Police say the probe is underway. No arrests have been reported yet.

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