Kerala on Red Alert as Heavy Rain Batters State; Monsoon Advances Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts in Kerala as a cyclonic circulation over the northern part of the state continues to trigger intense rainfall, flooding, and widespread disruption. The weather system has coincided with the rapid advance of the southwest monsoon, which has now reached Maharashtra and several other parts of the country.

In Maharashtra, districts including Pune, Thane, and Nashik have been placed under a yellow alert due to increasing rainfall activity.

The districts placed under red alert include Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Idukki, where extremely heavy rainfall is expected. Authorities have warned residents to remain vigilant as incessant rains have led to waterlogging, uprooted trees, and damage to infrastructure.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Kerala and Mahe until 9 June.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has made significant progress along India's western coast. It has advanced into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, parts of Tamil Nadu, the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has placed six districts under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, namely Idukki, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad.

The monsoon could reach the Delhi-NCR region between 25 June and 30 June. Following its arrival in the national capital, it is expected to advance further into Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and other north-western regions.

Before the monsoon's onset in north India, a western disturbance and associated cyclonic circulation are expected to bring scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, offering temporary relief from the summer heat.

Central India is bracing for a spell of stormy weather. Scattered rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Vidarbha region through 12 June. Alongside the rain, Madhya Pradesh will face severe thunderstorms, lightning, and wind gusts of up to 60 kmph until 10 June, with Chhattisgarh experiencing the same turbulent conditions from 8 June through 12 June.

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