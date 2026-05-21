'Melody To Ears': India's Toffee Exports Surged 166% Since 2014, Says Piyush Goyal Amid PM Modi's Gift To Meloni

India's toffee industry has found itself in an unexpected spotlight after a light-hearted exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went viral on social media, drawing attention to India's growing confectionery exports. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday posted data showing that toffee exports have grown nearly 166% since 2013–14.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal wrote, "India's TOFFEE TALE would surely be melody to the ears! Exports have grown nearly 166% since 2013-14." [sic]

According to data shared by Goyal, India's toffee exports have risen by nearly 166% over the past 12 years, increasing from Rs 49.68 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 132 crore in 2025-26.

The Modi-Meloni exchange added a playful dimension to India-Italy diplomacy, while also giving a boost to online conversations around Indian-made confectionery.

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What Happened And Aftermath

Meloni thanked Prime Minister Modi for gifting her 'Melody' toffees, reviving the light-hearted "Melodi" wordplay associated with the two leaders on social media. In a social media post, Meloni shared a video in which she could be heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee -- Melody.” Modi, who was also seen in the video uploaded burst into laughter as Meloni jokingly referred to the "Melody" toffee while showcasing the gift.

WATCH VIDEO: Modi Gifts Meloni A Melody, Sweet Diplomacy With An Indian Twist

The gesture sparked a wave of "Melodi" memes online - a long-running internet joke linking Meloni's name with the iconic candy brand amid the widely discussed camaraderie between the two leaders.

The hashtag "Melodi", a blend of Modi and Meloni's names, was coined by the Italian prime minister during the COP28 in Dubai in 2023 and later went viral on social media following the warm interactions between the two leaders at global events.

Capitalising on the moment, Parle Products joined the online buzz and shared the video on Instagram with the caption: "Sweetening relationships since 1983." In a post on X, Parle Products thanked the prime minister for "taking Parle Melody to the global stage." "A proud moment for all of us at Parle Products to see an Indian favourite being shared across borders," he said.

ALSO READ: Parle Products Posts 'Thank You' Note After Modi's Gift To Meloni Catapults Melody's Popularity

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