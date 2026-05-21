PM Modi, Italy PM Meloni Plant Sapling In Rome Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni jointly planted a black mulberry sapling in Rome on Wednesday under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, marking a symbolic gesture of environmental cooperation and sustainability during Modi's Italy visit.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the planting of the black mulberry sapling symbolised the cultural, culinary and environmental connections between both countries.

PM Modi praised the Italian PM's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting progress in trade, space, and technology. In a post on X, he wrote:

Meloni also shared on X, saying the partnership was gaining new depth amid global changes, driven by strong political engagement and shared cultural values.

The tree-planting ceremony highlighted the growing emphasis by both nations on climate action and ecological responsibility.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Giorgia Meloni jointly took part in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation drive, promoting environmental awareness and shared global responsibility for a sustainable, greener future.

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The symbolic event took place during the final leg of PM Modi's five-nation European tour. Both leaders endorsed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (2025-2029), aimed at deepening cooperation across trade, defence, technology, manufacturing, and innovation, while targeting bilateral trade worth 20 billion euros by 2029.

During the summit, Giorgia Meloni also drew attention for using the Hindi word “parishram” (hard work) while praising PM Modi's leadership and governance approach. The two countries additionally unveiled a joint vision paper focused on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for inclusive global development.

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