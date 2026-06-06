IndiaAI Mission Announces Change In Leadership; UIDAI CEO Saurabh Vijay Takes Helm

The IndiaAI Mission has announced a new leadership team, appointing Saurabh Vijay, chief of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), as its CEO.

The mission also named Sudeep Shrivastava, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In a post on X, the IndiaAI Mission welcomed the new leadership team and said it looks forward to advancing its objectives under the new appointments.

"Saurabh Vijay IAS, CEO, UIDAI, has joined as the CEO of IndiaAI Mission. Also, Sudeep Shrivastava, Joint Secretary, MeitY, assumes charge as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IndiaAI Mission," the organisation said.

The appointments come after the government's IndiaAI Summit which took place in February 2026 received mixed feedbacks. The Centre continues to push ahead with its artificial intelligence agenda through the IndiaAI Mission.

IndiaAI said it looks forward to advancing the mission's objectives under the new leadership.

In March 2024, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for the development of the overall AI ecosystem in the country.

Who Is Saurabh Vijay

The new chief of the IndiaAI Mission is a senior bureaucrat from the 1998-batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Before his appointment as the CEO of UIDAI, he served as an officer in his cadre State, Maharashtra.

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