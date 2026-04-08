India Welcomes US-Iran Truce, Expects 'Unimpeded Freedom Of Navigation' Through Hormuz

India on Wednesday welcomed the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran announced by both sides and expressed hope in unimpeded freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.



"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

US President Donald Trump said he called off planned strikes on Iran, backing a proposal — reportedly put forward by Pakistan — for a two-week halt in hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said US forces have been asked to step back, just hours after issuing stark warnings of escalation. However, the ceasefire comes with a key condition: it is subject to Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate and safe” reopening of the strait, a vital artery for global oil flows.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi indicated that transit through the Strait of Hormuz could be permitted during this period, provided Washington suspends all military actions against the Islamic Republic.

Earlier in the day, India advised its citizens to "expeditiously exit" Iran due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation, or to stay put and avoid all non-essential travel. The Embassy in Tehran urged Indians to avoid all land border crossings and stay in contact with the embassy due to rising regional tensions.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Deal: Is The Strait of Hormuz Open After Ceasefire?

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