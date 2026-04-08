Iran-US Deal: Is The Strait of Hormuz Open After Ceasefire?

In a dramatic turnaround, US President Donald Trump said he has called off planned strikes on Iran, backing a proposal—reportedly put forward by Pakistan—for a two-week halt in hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said US forces have been asked to step back, just hours after issuing stark warnings of escalation. However, the ceasefire comes with a key condition: it is subject to Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate and safe” reopening of the strait, a vital artery for global oil flows.

This fragile pause in hostilities between the US and Iran has raised a critical global question — will the Strait of Hormuz remain open, and for how long?

Get the latest updates on the US-Iran ceasefire here.

Iran Signals Conditional Opening

Tehran's response stops short of a full agreement but opens the door to de-escalation. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz can be ensured for two weeks, provided military attacks on Iran cease.

Iran indicated that transit of oil and gas shipments would be allowed, but only under coordination with its armed forces and within operational constraints. Crucially, it framed this as part of a broader negotiation framework with Washington, rather than a standalone concession.

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Both sides are presenting the development as a strategic win. The White House maintains that US pressure forced Iran to agree to reopening the strait, with talks set to continue.

Iran, however, claims Washington has effectively accepted elements of its wider demands, reportedly laid out in a 10-point proposal. These include an end to regional conflicts, sanctions relief, release of frozen funds, reconstruction support, and guarantees around maritime security, alongside commitments on nuclear restraint.

Despite the announcement, uncertainty persists. For now, the Strait of Hormuz appears set to reopen on a temporary, conditional basis, rather than under a durable agreement.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Ceasefire: All You Need To Know About The 10-Point Plan To End War

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