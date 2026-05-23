Supreme Court To Hear Twisha Sharma Death Case On May 25 — What We Know

The Supreme Court has suo motu taken up the death case of Noida resident Twisha Sharma, amid allegations by her family that her husband and in-laws in Bhopal attempted to influence the investigation and derail the course of justice.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has listed the matter for hearing on May 25.

The bench will also comprise Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

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The case has been registered under the title “Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home”.

The apex court is expected to examine allegations of procedural lapses and institutional interference linked to the probe.

Twisha Sharma's family has alleged that her husband, Samarth Singh, and his family attempted to mislead investigators and influence the course of the case.

Her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired judge, while Samarth Singh is a practising lawyer.

According to sources, the Chief Justice observed that allegations of interference within the judicial system warranted an independent and impartial investigation.

The court is likely to consider transferring the probe to an independent agency.

Meanwhile, a four-member forensic team from All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi will conduct a second autopsy on Twisha Sharma's body at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary.

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The fresh examination follows concerns over unanswered questions in the initial post-mortem report.

Giribala Singh has also been served a notice seeking cancellation of her bail over alleged non-cooperation with investigators.

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