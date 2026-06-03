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Illegal Rooms, No Emergency Exit, No Fire NOC: Inside Delhi Hotel's Deadly Fire Tragedy

Blocked exits, illegal structures and missing fire clearances emerge as investigators piece together the chain of lapses behind the Delhi hotel blaze that killed 21 people.

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Illegal Rooms, No Emergency Exit, No Fire NOC: Inside Delhi Hotel's Deadly Fire Tragedy
The fire rapidly moved upwards of Delhi's Hotel Arpit Palace, devastating the third and fourth floors.
Photo Source: NDTV

A fire that killed 21 people and sent shockwaves across the national capital has brought to light a series of alarming safety violations at Delhi's Hotel Arpit Palace.

Investigators say blocked escape routes, windowless rooms, unauthorised constructions and the lack of a valid fire safety clearance may have contributed to the scale of the tragedy, transforming a suspected electrical malfunction into one of the city's deadliest hotel disasters.

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Fire Started In AC Unit, Spread Rapidly Through Building

The devastating fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh that killed 17 people exposed a shocking web of safety violations, including blocked emergency exits, illegally constructed rooms, and the absence of a valid fire safety clearance.

According to investigators, the blaze began around 3 am in Room 109 after a suspected short-circuit in an air-conditioner. Hotel staff initially attempted to contain the flames with fire extinguishers, but the fire quickly engulfed bedsheets and furniture before spreading through the building.

Guests Trapped As Smoke Filled Corridors

As panic gripped the hotel, staff members rushed door-to-door warning guests to flee. Survivors recalled waking up to frantic knocks and thick smoke filling the hallways.

Investigators found that several rooms lacked windows and proper ventilation, while the hotel's cramped layout left little room for evacuation. The emergency staircase, meant to serve as an escape route, was reportedly blocked with vegetable cartons and laundry equipment. Officials also said there was no signage directing guests to the exit.

Upper Floors Turned Into Death Traps

The fire rapidly moved upwards, devastating the third and fourth floors. Guests smashed glass panes in desperation as smoke and flames cut off escape routes.

One of the worst-hit rooms was a luxury suite filled with wooden decor that fuelled the blaze. Several victims succumbed to suffocation near the locked emergency exit, police said.

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Terrace Offered No Escape

The rooftop, often used as a popular restaurant and party venue, became another deadly trap. A fibre-sheet covering melted amid the intense heat, leaving those who reached the terrace stranded.

Two people, including a hotel chef and an IRS officer, jumped from the rooftop in a desperate bid to escape but died from their injuries.

Police have arrested hotel owner Rakesh Goel, while his brother Shardendu Goel, who managed the hotel's licences, remains absconding. Investigators are examining multiple violations that may have contributed to one of Delhi's deadliest hotel fires.

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