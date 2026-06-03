Delhi Fire Tragedy: 20 Killed In Blaze At Lemon Green Restaurant In Malviya Nagar | Watch Video

Twenty people died and several injured after a fire broke out at Lemon Green restaurant in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi on Wednesday. Fire tenders and ambulances are carrying out a rescue operation. Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asian and African countries adding that the death toll may rise as a number of the injured are in critical condition.

Three people were rescued from the basement of the Lemon Green Restaurant, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze around 8.50 am. They were shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulances for medical treatment.

While the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown, preliminary indications suggest that it may have originated inside the restaurant.

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Jitendra Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and member of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for South District, said authorities acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident. "As soon as we were informed, the DDMA cell was activated and all Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) were alerted and directed to reach the spot immediately," he said.

Kumar added that he postponed a scheduled training programme to personally oversee the response at the site. Upon arrival, officials confirmed that the fire had broken out in a building housing the restaurant on its ground floor.

Four bodies have been recovered from the site and sent to a hospital, where authorities are awaiting official confirmation of their identities and condition. In addition, seven to eight people, including those with injuries, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. "The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said.

MLA Satish Upadhyay said that the exact cause of the fire will be known only after a proper investigation and they are gathering complete details from the administrative officials. The local residents have also helped a lot during this difficult time, he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess safety compliance at the establishment.

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